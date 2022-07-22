Annual Signups Needed For Certain PSPS Alerts

No Public Safety Power Shutoffs so far this wildfire season. Meanwhile, PG and E is reminding people who also want to receive alerts at other locations, besides home, or are non-account holders, that they need to re-enroll each year. Spokeswoman Megan McFarland says that applies to those who signed up before June…

click to listen to Megan McFarland

There’s a link on the PG and E website, with alerts accessible by automated calls and texts…

click to listen to Megan McFarland

Otherwise, customers automatically stay enrolled for PSPS notifications for any home or business they have an account for.