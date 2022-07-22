< Back to All News

Annual Signups Needed For Certain PSPS Alerts

Posted: Jul. 21, 2022 5:13 PM PDT

No Public Safety Power Shutoffs so far this wildfire season. Meanwhile, PG and E is reminding people who also want to receive alerts at other locations, besides home, or are non-account holders, that they need to re-enroll each year. Spokeswoman Megan McFarland says that applies to those who signed up before June…

There’s a link on the PG and E website, with alerts accessible by automated calls and texts…

Otherwise, customers automatically stay enrolled for PSPS notifications for any home or business they have an account for.

