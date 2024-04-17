< Back to All News

Annual State of the Yuba

Posted: Apr. 17, 2024 12:41 AM PDT

SYRCL’s 11th annual State of the Yuba is happening this (Wed.) evening at the Gold Vibe Kombuchary, just past the Nevada County Airport. Community Engagement Manager, Maddie Davis, stresses that it’s not just for members to attend, but an open house for the public that starts off the series of events and activities. That’s at 5:30, with the State of the Yuba address to follow, at 6:30…

Davis says you can hear from SYRCL’s team about the current condition of the river and their vision for the future. You can also find out about volunteer opportunities, such as the River Ambassador program, which begins Memorial Day weekend…

You’ll also hear about current SRCYL projects, challenges, recent successes, and more ways to get involved. All attendees will have a chance to interact with their staff and ask questions. Again, it starts at 5:30 this (Wed.) evening, with the open house portion.

