Annual Supervisors Workshops Begin

January also means a look ahead for the Nevada County Board of Supervisors. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the Board begins a three-day series of public workshops on Wednesday at the Gold Miners Inn in Grass Valley. They last from around 9am to 5pm, where objectives are re-set….

And the topics are familiar and challenging ones…

Issues on the third day, on Friday, include recreation objectives, a legislative update, as well as reviewing order and decorum. Recent meetings have been filled with aggressive comments toward Board members. As for public comment at the workshops, Wolfe says it’s allowed for 30 minutes on the first day, or at 9:30 Wednesday morning. Written comments are also accepted, as they are for regular meetings. You can also watch the workshops on the county’s website or on the local government station, Comcast Channel 17.