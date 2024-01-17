< Back to All News

Annual Supes Objectives Workshops This Week

Posted: Jan. 17, 2024 12:53 AM PST

It’s time for Nevada County Supervisors to review their annual objectives for the year and see if it’s time to re-set anything. Three days of workshops are going on Wednesday through Friday in the ballroom of the Gold Miners Inn, in Grass Valley. Supervisor Heidi Hall says it allows the Board to have a more expansive discussion, with no agendized time limits…

The first day includes Supervisors’ reports on the state of their districts. Reports from local cities and towns are also presented.There’s also an overview of Capital Projects. That includes discussions on the use of security cameras, library facilities, the McCourtney Road Transfer Station, and sheriff’s department facilities. Also, presentations on airport development and the proposal to design a new animal shelter. The current objectives include homelessness and housing, broadband and economic development, emergency preparedness, recreation, and climate adaptation. And Hall doubts any will be removed any time soon…

Day two topics include setting priorities on that issue. And Day three covers more in-depth talks on the other current objectives. Public comments will also be taken. That’s from 9am to 5pm today through Friday at the Gold Miners Inn ballroom in Grass Valley.

