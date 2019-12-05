Anonymous Person to Match Homelessness Donations

With the holidays approaching and the weather turning cold and damp, you may be more likely to give money to a homeless person on the street. Hospitality House Development Director Ashley Quadros says it’s better not to, and make a donation instead…

Their shelter can also connect them with other services. Quadros says right now, thanks to an anonymous donor, any money given through December 15 will be matched dollar for dollar, up to 30-thousand dollars…

Quadros says it costs 50 dollars to shelter one person for one night, including three meals, and personalized case management. To make a donation, or for more information, you can call Hospitality House, or go to h-h shelter.org.

