< Back to All News

Anonymous Person to Match Homelessness Donations

Posted: Dec. 5, 2019 7:07 AM PST

With the holidays approaching and the weather turning cold and damp, you may be more likely to give money to a homeless person on the street. Hospitality House Development Director Ashley Quadros says it’s better not to, and make a donation instead…

Listen to Ashley Quadros 1

Their shelter can also connect them with other services. Quadros says right now, thanks to an anonymous donor, any money given through December 15 will be matched dollar for dollar, up to 30-thousand dollars…

Listen to Ashley Quadros 2

Quadros says it costs 50 dollars to shelter one person for one night, including three meals, and personalized case management. To make a donation, or for more information, you can call Hospitality House, or go to h-h shelter.org.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha