< Back to All News

79 More COVID Cases Over New Year’s Weekend

Posted: Jan. 4, 2021 5:21 PM PST

Another 79 coronavirus cases in Nevada County reported Saturday through Monday, bringing the total to 26-hundred-91. 598 are active, with 11 hospitalizations, including four ICU cases. No additional deaths occurred, with the total still at 50.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha