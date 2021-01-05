79 More COVID Cases Over New Year’s Weekend

Another 79 coronavirus cases in Nevada County reported Saturday through Monday, bringing the total to 26-hundred-91. 598 are active, with 11 hospitalizations, including four ICU cases. No additional deaths occurred, with the total still at 50.
