Another Accolade For County Tech Innovations

Another prestigious nationwide recognition for Nevada County’s Information Systems department. They’ve been awarded fifth place for their submission to the Center for Digital Governments Digital Counties Survey. The Center received responses from 38-hundred-50 counties around the U.S. The county was in the most populous category, which covers 1800 counties. Steve Monaghan is the director of the county’s new Information and General Services Agency. He says among the projects they submitted was one using Artificial Intelligence with their Ready Nevada County dashboard. He says it should help encourage more residents to evacuate right away during a wildfire, even if it’s still only an advisory or warning and not mandatory…

And this year, Monaghan says the Office of Emergency Services also partnered with the Geographic Information Systems team on a field maps application. It allows defensible space inspectors to collaborate with the Fire Safe Council, to increase services to low-income, seniors, and disabled residents…

Monaghan also points out that this is actually the county’s worst placement in their 20 years of participating in the survey. He says they’ve finished first six times in the past.