< Back to All News

Another Arrest From Sex With Minor Decoy Program

Posted: Apr. 20, 2023 2:12 PM PDT

Another arrest of a sexual predator has been made through an ongoing internet decoy program set up by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department. Senior Administrative Analyst, Leslie Williams, says 20-year-old Kenneth Fox of Grass Valley has been booked for soliciting sex with a minor…

click to listen to Leslie Williams

Williams says detectives then contacted Fox at the home and brought him in for questioning, where he was taken into custody. She says it’s hoped that parents are paying close attention…

click to listen to Leslie Williams

The specific charges also include arranging to meet with a minor with the intent to commit a specified sexual act and distributing harmful material to a minor.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha