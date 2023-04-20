Another Arrest From Sex With Minor Decoy Program

Another arrest of a sexual predator has been made through an ongoing internet decoy program set up by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department. Senior Administrative Analyst, Leslie Williams, says 20-year-old Kenneth Fox of Grass Valley has been booked for soliciting sex with a minor…

Williams says detectives then contacted Fox at the home and brought him in for questioning, where he was taken into custody. She says it’s hoped that parents are paying close attention…

The specific charges also include arranging to meet with a minor with the intent to commit a specified sexual act and distributing harmful material to a minor.