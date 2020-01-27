Another Arrest In 2015 Home Invasion Case

A fourth arrest has been made in a home invasion robbery that happened in Nevada County just over four years ago. 39-year-old Leah Hunsaker is from Carmichael and two other defendants, both men, are also from Sacramento County. The fourth suspect has died. Assistant Nevada County District Attorney Chris Walsh says the suspects tied up two victims inside a home on Purdon Road, in December of 2015…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

Walsh says Hunsaker’s exact role in the crime is not clear at this time but will be clarified in time for a trial. He says it doesn’t appear that the suspects knew the victims, but the county is known for having a lot of rural marijuana grows…

click to listen to Chris Walsh

The victims say the suspects stole such items as gold, jewelry, and weapons that included a number of firearms, as well as crossbows.