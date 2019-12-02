Another Award For Hospice of the Foothills

For the third straight year, a hospice care organization on Rough and Ready Highway is getting national recognition. Hospice of the Foothills has been presented with an Award of Distinction by Fazzi Associates. The organization’s director of marketing and development, Kristin Donahue, says they’ve demonstrated superior performance in caregiver satisfaction…

click to listen to Kristin Donahue

Donahue says Hospice of the Foothills has been ranked in the Top 25-percent of organizations nationally…

click to listen to Kristin Donahue

Fazzi Associates, a national healthcare best practices agency, based in Massachusetts, offers strategies for effective home and hospice care.