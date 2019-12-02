< Back to All News

Another Award For Hospice of the Foothills

Posted: Dec. 2, 2019 5:53 AM PST

For the third straight year, a hospice care organization on Rough and Ready Highway is getting national recognition. Hospice of the Foothills has been presented with an Award of Distinction by Fazzi Associates. The organization’s director of marketing and development, Kristin Donahue, says they’ve demonstrated superior performance in caregiver satisfaction…

click to listen to Kristin Donahue

Donahue says Hospice of the Foothills has been ranked in the Top 25-percent of organizations nationally…

click to listen to Kristin Donahue

Fazzi Associates, a national healthcare best practices agency, based in Massachusetts, offers strategies for effective home and hospice care.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha