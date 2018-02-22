Another Bank Robbery In Grass Valley

The second bank robbery in the Glenbrook Basin in the last 10 days has been reported by Grass Valley Police. Chief Alex Gammelgard says this one occurred Thursday afternoon at the Tri-Counties Bank on Sutton Way…

Gammelgard also received a description of the suspect from witnesses…

The other robbery, also with the suspect using a note and no weapon, happened at Bank of the West on Brunswick Road on February 12th. Gammelgard says authorities are also investigating the possibility of the robberies being committed by the same man.