Another Butane Honey Oil Lab Bust

Posted: Mar. 29, 2023 2:54 PM PDT

Another butane honey oil lab has been busted in Nevada County, with one arrest. Sheriff’s Department Administrative Analyst, Leslie Williams, says a search warrant was executed at a home on Greenhorn Road, which is in the Cedar Ridge area…

click to listen to Leslie Williams

Honey oil is a cannabis concentrate. It’s a highly potent THC mass that is similar in appearance to either honey or butter. Williams says closed loop honey oil labs are also extremely hazardous…

click to listen to Leslie Williams

Williams says the chemicals used in this process are flammable, volatile, and under high pressure. She says in past years the Sheriff’s Department has seen this type of operation create The explosions and serious injuries. The High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force rendered the lab safe and disposed of several tanks of chemicals at the site. Meanwhile, the occupant of the home, 41-year-old Patrick Myers, was taken into custody and charged with manufacturing a controlled substance.

