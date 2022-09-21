Another BYLT Conservation Easement

Progress toward permanently protecting 806 acres of prime wetlands near Penn Valley is being reported by Bear Yuba Land Trust. Executive Director Erin Tarr says the Wildlife Conservation Board has awarded them a one-point-29 million dollar grant to acquire the Ellis Ranch agricultural conservation easement. It’s also just east of the Spenceville Wildlife area…

Tarr says it connects to another easement that’s already in place….

The Conservation Board approved a total of 15-million dollars’ worth of grants for 17 projects around the state. Officials say several will demonstrate the importance of protecting working landscapes that integrate economic, social, and environmental stewardship practices. Some of the funding comes from state bond measures approved by voters to help preserve and protect California’s natural resources.