Another Candidate For The Gaines Seat

Posted: Dec. 5, 2018 12:27 AM PST

Candidates continue to line up for the District One State Senate seat being vacated by Ted Gaines. Rex Hime, who lives in Loomis, is the third announced candidate, all Republicans. He’s President and CEO of the California Business Properties Association in Sacramento. And like other candidates, he says rural counties, which comprise much of the state’s largest state senate district, don’t get enough attention from the Legislature…

click to listen to Rex Hime

Although this is Hime’s first run for a public elected office, he once served as former President Reagan’s appointee on the Tahoe Regional Planning Agency and on former State Attorney General Dan Lungren’s Task Force on Violence Prevention. And former governor Pete Wilson is chairman of his campaign committee. Hime says more water storage needs to be created, such as Sites Reservoir and Centennial Dam…

click to listen to Rex Hime

Hime also served recently as a University of California regent. Gaines is expected to resign in late January, after being elected to the State Board of Equalization in November. A special election date would be set by Governor Brown, probably in March. Nevada County’s Assemblyman Brian Dahle and another assemblyman, Kevin Kiley, are the other two announced candidates.

