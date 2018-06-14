< Back to All News

Another Candidate For The NID Board

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 12:32 AM PDT

There is now also a challenger for the third open seat on the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors, which is up for election in November. Division Four lies entirely within rural Placer County, including part of North Auburn and Lincoln. Laura Peters, who lives near Lincoln, says she’s retiring soon. But she says she could make valuable contributions to helping NID develop a stable and longterm water supply, citing her 26 years of being involved with the issue, including with the State Water Resources Control Board. She says the District needs more experience in this area…

click to listen to Laura Peters

Like the three challengers to the other two open seats, Peters is not sure Centennial Dam is the answer…

click to listen to Laura Peters

Peters also shares concerns, with the other candidates, about the Board’s transparency and accountability, including with Centennial. The Division Four seat is currently held by William Morebeck, who was appointed, in 2015, to fill out the remainder of the current term and is running for another four-year term.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha