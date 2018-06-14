Another Candidate For The NID Board

There is now also a challenger for the third open seat on the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors, which is up for election in November. Division Four lies entirely within rural Placer County, including part of North Auburn and Lincoln. Laura Peters, who lives near Lincoln, says she’s retiring soon. But she says she could make valuable contributions to helping NID develop a stable and longterm water supply, citing her 26 years of being involved with the issue, including with the State Water Resources Control Board. She says the District needs more experience in this area…

Like the three challengers to the other two open seats, Peters is not sure Centennial Dam is the answer…

Peters also shares concerns, with the other candidates, about the Board’s transparency and accountability, including with Centennial. The Division Four seat is currently held by William Morebeck, who was appointed, in 2015, to fill out the remainder of the current term and is running for another four-year term.