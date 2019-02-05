Another Cannabis Cultivation Workshop

As the lengthy process of establishing a permanent marijuana cultivation ordinance in Nevada County continues, another permitting workshop has been scheduled for Wednesday evening. It’s hosted by the Cannabis Alliance. Janice Mackey with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, says issues they’ll outline to prospective growers include how to begin the notification process, land and streambed alteration agreements, and limiting environmental impacts…

click to listen to Janice Mackey

The State Water Resources Control Board will go into more specifics on the permitting process, with computers available for applicants to apply for water rights and water quality permits. Workshop attendees will have time to talk with the agencies about individual projects. Mackey says with people growing six or fewer plants not needing a state license, these workshops usually attract the larger, commercial growers…

click to listen to Janice Mackey

The workshop is at the Foothills Event Center, from five to seven Wednesday evening. The head of the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance, Diana Gamzon, says more workshops will likely be held later this year. Meanwhile, no cultivation or growing will be allowed until the environmental impact review is completed, perhaps in May, the permanent ordinance is adopted, and properties are inspected for compliance.