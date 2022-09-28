< Back to All News

Another Cannabis Grow Destroyed With 2 Arrests

Posted: Sep. 28, 2022 12:12 PM PDT

With cannabis harvest season approaching, also referred to as “Croptober”, authorities have destroyed the second large grow in Nevada County in the last week or so. And this time, arrests have been made. Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says a search warrant was executed at two rural properties on Space Street, off Wolf Mountain Road. He says 14-hundred-21 plants were found. Alberto Gonzalez and Juan Trupp, both 27 and both from San Jose, were detained and charged with one felony county each of illegal cultivation. But he says California Fish and Wildlife authorities are expected to tack on additional charges related to health and safety code violations…

Scales indicates the grow also violates the county’s cannabis ordinance…

Scales says Gonzalez and Trupp are originally from Santiago, Chile and the county often attracts illegal growers from other parts of the country and the world. He says grows can be more easily hidden in the less densely-populated areas of the foothills.

