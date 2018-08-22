< Back to All News

Another Centennial Dam Audit Released

Posted: Aug. 22, 2018 5:58 PM PDT

The third audit of the Centennial Dam project was discussed at today’s (Wednesday’s) meeting of the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors. This was the first independent audit conducted, in response to numerous public questions about how money is being spent. Ingrid Sheipline, with the accounting firm Richardson and Company, told the board that 94-percent of what’s been spent so far, or 11-point-4 million dollars, was tested. And no red flags were raised…

click to listen to Ingrid Sheipline

But opponents of the dam were disappointed with the report. That included the Executive Director of the South Yuba River Citizens League, Melinda Booth. She told the board it left her with more questions than answers…

click to listen to Melinda Booth

And Traci Sheehan, with the Foothills Water Network, was critical of the district already spending seven-million dollars to acquire homes that she says would be destroyed with dam construction. And she says there’s still no specific pricetag on the total cost of the project…

click to listen to Traci Sheehan

Cost estimates for Centennial could exceed one-billion dollars.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha