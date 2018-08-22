Another Centennial Dam Audit Released

The third audit of the Centennial Dam project was discussed at today’s (Wednesday’s) meeting of the Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors. This was the first independent audit conducted, in response to numerous public questions about how money is being spent. Ingrid Sheipline, with the accounting firm Richardson and Company, told the board that 94-percent of what’s been spent so far, or 11-point-4 million dollars, was tested. And no red flags were raised…

click to listen to Ingrid Sheipline

But opponents of the dam were disappointed with the report. That included the Executive Director of the South Yuba River Citizens League, Melinda Booth. She told the board it left her with more questions than answers…

click to listen to Melinda Booth

And Traci Sheehan, with the Foothills Water Network, was critical of the district already spending seven-million dollars to acquire homes that she says would be destroyed with dam construction. And she says there’s still no specific pricetag on the total cost of the project…

click to listen to Traci Sheehan

Cost estimates for Centennial could exceed one-billion dollars.