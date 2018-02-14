Another Challenger For Nevada Co Clerk-Recorder

For the second straight day, a challenger has announced her candidacy for the Nevada County Clerk-Recorder election in June. Elise Strickler used to work at the elections office, which, she says, got her thinking, a couple of years ago, about running for the job…

Strickler supports the Voters Choice Act, with the county being one of only five, out of 14, to opt in on a pilot vote-by-mail-only format for the June elections. But she still likes other options for casting ballots…

Yesterday (on Tuesday), Mary Anne Davis announced that she was also challenging incumbent Greg Diaz, who is seeking a third term. Strickler says the unusual surge of interest for an office that has been non-competitive in recent elections is not a reflection of how Diaz is doing his job. She says it’s more like a fresh voice is needed. And with three candidates, that also opens up the possibility of a run-off in November, if no one gets at least 50-percent of the vote.