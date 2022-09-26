Another Chance to Provide Input on Higgins Plan

The fourth chance for Nevada County residents to provide input into what the South County may look like as the Higgins Area Plan comes together is taking place this week. Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says the next meeting is Wednesday the 28th from 6:00PM to 7:30. Wolfe stresses the importance of community participation whether or not you live in the south county. Public input is needed on a variety of elements.

This will be the fourth meeting regarding the plan. The draft plan as of August of this year is available for download on GreaterHigginsAreaPlan.com At a future South County Area Municipal Advisory Council (SCMAC) meeting, the SCMAC will prioritize implementation of the Plan’s goals, policies, and actions, which will be incorporated into the Final Plan.

A link to the registration information is also available website.

The in-person meeting will take place at the Higgins Lions Community Center on East Hacienda Drive.