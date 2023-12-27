< Back to All News

Another Cold Murder Case Highlighted

Posted: Dec. 27, 2023 12:56 AM PST

Another, and even colder, murder case is being highlighted by the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department this month, with a video posted on its Facebook page. And this victim has still not been identified, nearly 40 years later. Sergeant Rory Sonnier discussed the case on the video. He says the victim was a woman who was believed to have been beaten and strangled, with the body found tossed down a Yuba River canyon embankment, near Independence Trail, in July of 1984. He says the body may have been there for about a month, so decomposition was already significant…

Sonnier says the clothing that was found did not seem to match the summer climate at the time, so she might not have been a local resident. But a couple of notable items included a shirt with an embroidered tiger on the front and a gold ring with a blue opal stone. He says DNA was recently submitted to a national database and she’s also part of a national missing unidentified persons database. A sketch of what she may have looked like is also on the Facebook page…

The Sheriff’s Department currently has 26 cold cases.

