Another Drug Takeback Day on Saturday

Another free medication take back day is happening Saturday. In Western Nevada County, locations will be open from 10am to 2pm at the corner of Neal and South Auburn Streets in Grass Valley. Also, at the Rood Center and Penn Valley Shopping Center. You can drop off unneeded or expired prescription drugs and over-the-counter medications safely, effectively, and anonymously. Officials say that also helps protect the water supply by not flushing medications, also helping to prevent drug abuse.