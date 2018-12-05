Another Election Fraud Arrest In Nevada County

A North Carolina woman suspected of vote fraud in Nevada County, as well as Alameda County, earlier in the fall, has now been arrested. Assistant County District Attorney Chris Walsh says in charges had actually been filed against 48-year-old Deidra Vrooman several months ago…

Vrooman is the second woman to be arrested this fall. Like Vrooman, 60-year-old Ann Pechar of Nevada City was charged with voting twice in the June 2016 Primary Election, also including Santa Clara County. Walsh says the motives are still unclear, which will influence whether either woman ends up facing jail time…

Vrooman is currently facing one felony count of election fraud.