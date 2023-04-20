< Back to All News

Another F For Air Pollution For Nevada County

Posted: Apr. 20, 2023 12:39 AM PDT

Once again, no notable changes in grades for California counties from the American Lung Association’s annual State of the Air report. It covers three-year periods. And the majority of counties again got “F’s” for ozone levels and particle pollution for 2019 through 2021. Duane Strawser is now Public Information Officer with the local Air Quality Management District. He says he’s not surprised, since they can’t do much about ozone…

Strawser also notes that they’re also at the mercy of smoke from wildfires, including mega-fires that blown in from outside the county. But local residents could have more control over their debris burning practices…

The report shows that Nevada County had 51 so-called “Orange” pollution days. That means air quality if unhealthy for sensitive groups. There were only seven “Red” days, where the pollution levels are unhealthy for all residents.

