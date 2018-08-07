< Back to All News

Another Fatal Crash On Highway 20

Posted: Aug. 7, 2018 3:28 PM PDT

It’s the tenth fatality on an accident-prone stretch of Highway 20 this year and second in three days. CHP Officer Greg Tassone says 32-year-old Lukas Ross was driving between the Omega rest area and Chalk Bluff Road, Monday evening, in an old school bus that had been converted into an RV. Ross then lost control on a curve, went off the road, and struck an embankment…

click to listen to Officer Tassone

Tassone says mechanical problems with the RV, possibly including the brakes, may have been a factor. Meanwhile, he says the CHP continues to investigate that stretch of the highway, between Nevada City and the I-80 junction, but no clear pattern for the accidents has turned up…

click to listen to Officer Tassone

Ross, the only occupant of the vehicle, had been living in Idaho. But he used to live in Nevada County and has family members here, including some who were following Ross and witnessed the crash.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha