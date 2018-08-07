Another Fatal Crash On Highway 20

It’s the tenth fatality on an accident-prone stretch of Highway 20 this year and second in three days. CHP Officer Greg Tassone says 32-year-old Lukas Ross was driving between the Omega rest area and Chalk Bluff Road, Monday evening, in an old school bus that had been converted into an RV. Ross then lost control on a curve, went off the road, and struck an embankment…

Tassone says mechanical problems with the RV, possibly including the brakes, may have been a factor. Meanwhile, he says the CHP continues to investigate that stretch of the highway, between Nevada City and the I-80 junction, but no clear pattern for the accidents has turned up…

Ross, the only occupant of the vehicle, had been living in Idaho. But he used to live in Nevada County and has family members here, including some who were following Ross and witnessed the crash.