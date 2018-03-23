Another Fatal Crash On Highway 49

The third major crash on Highway 49 this week happened Friday afternoon. And for the second time, a driver was killed. Details are still sketchy. It happened north of Nevada City, near Rush Creek Way. CHP Officer Mike Steele says the person who was killed was driving a Jeep that collided head-on with a pickup driver who was hauling a trailer. The other two major accidents on 49 this week were between Grass Valley and Auburn, with one killing an Auburn man near Joeger Road.