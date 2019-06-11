Another Former KNCO Broadcaster Dies

Another former longtime broadcaster for KNCO has passed away. George Rath was 62 when he died suddenly and unexpectedly at his home Monday evening. Rath was one of KNCO’s first disc jockeys, with his first broadcast in October of 1978. He also helped the station earn its first Crystal Award from the National Association of Broadcasters, for its coverage of the 49er fire in September of 1988. He was currently working at K-Love Radio in Rocklin as an afternoon news anchor. About a month ago, former news director Jim Kerr also passed away.