Another Foundry Sings Event Is Coming Up

Posted: Sep. 21, 2023 12:32 AM PDT

The rafters of the 160-year-old Stone Hall, at the Miners Foundry Cultural Center, will ring once again for “The Foundry Sings”. And it’s less than two weeks away, or Wednesday evening, October fourth. Eileen Mello, with Fund Development and Marketing, talked about it on KNCO’s On The Town on Wednesday. She said it aims to gather people of all ages and skill levels under one roof to share the power of song…

For this upcoming month, the song selected is the Doobie Brothers’ “Listen to the Music”. “The Foundry Sings” is inspired by the popular “Choir! Choir! Choir!”, a weekly drop-in singing event, based in Toronto…

The performance is also filmed and posted on YouTube. It’s a fundraiser for the Miners Foundry and hosted and sponsored by Dignity Health. Admission is a suggested 10 dollar donation, but no one is turned away for lack of funds. That’s Wednesday, October fourth, from 6 to 8:30pm.

