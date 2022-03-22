< Back to All News

Another Fraudulent Bill Alert For GV Businesses

Posted: Mar. 21, 2022 5:03 PM PDT

In the last week or so, Grass Valley Police officers have responded to multiple businesses where patrons were attempting to pass fraudulent money. Robin Davies is the Executive Manager of the Downtown Association, as well as CEO of the Greater Chamber of Commerce. She says at least one business has been victimized. E-mail alerts have been sent out. She says these bills are commonly marked “Hollywood Prop”…

Grass Valley Police Sergeant Dale Norvell says he can understand how merchants can be deceived….

Davies says suspects may also use various means to distract a store cashier from a closer examination of the bills.

