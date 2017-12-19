Another Good Year For Project Warmth

This year’s “Project Warmth” campaign is over. And United Way of Nevada County Executive Director, Megan Timpany, says over $4000 worth of items were collected…

Other donations collected included hats, gloves, and socks. Timpany says just what items to solicit donations for each year, and who should receive them, is determined through surveys of the local United Way’s partner organizations. But the focus is usually on the homeless…

Timpany says the items are being distributed this week through such organizations as Divine Spark, Hospitality House, Spirit Peer Empowerment Center, Partners Family Resource Center, and the Safe House for the Community Without Violence.