< Back to All News

Another Good Year For Project Warmth

Posted: Dec. 19, 2017 5:32 PM PST

This year’s “Project Warmth” campaign is over. And United Way of Nevada County Executive Director, Megan Timpany, says over $4000 worth of items were collected…

click to listen to Megan Timpany

Other donations collected included hats, gloves, and socks. Timpany says just what items to solicit donations for each year, and who should receive them, is determined through surveys of the local United Way’s partner organizations. But the focus is usually on the homeless…

click to listen to Megan Timpany

Timpany says the items are being distributed this week through such organizations as Divine Spark, Hospitality House, Spirit Peer Empowerment Center, Partners Family Resource Center, and the Safe House for the Community Without Violence.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha