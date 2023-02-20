Another Grant For Child Advocates Of NevCo

More grant money for Child Advocates of Nevada County. This time their Court Appointed Special Advocate program, also known as CASA, has received over 107-thousand dollars, through a state budget appropriation, one of 44 programs covering 58 counties. Melinda Douras coordinates the local program. She says the money should further strengthen foster youth advocacy…

Also for recruiting more CASA’s, and for providing more resources for such things as summer camps and enrichment classes. The local program supported 77 children and youth last year who were removed from the homes of their biological parents because of severe abuse and neglect. Douras says the goal is to find a loving, stable home through establishing a trusting relationship with them…

The CASA program is one of three under the Child Advocates umbrella. An estimated 46-thousand children and teens live within the foster care system in California. Local officials say only 16-percent of them have a CASA. But in Nevada County, 100-percent have one working on their behalf.