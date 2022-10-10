< Back to All News

Another Grass Valley Man Dies In DUI Crash

Posted: Oct. 10, 2022 12:47 PM PDT

For the second time in five days, a Grass Valley man has been killed in an accident. CHP Officer Jason Bice says the latest was a solo crash Friday evening on Highway 49, near Streeter Road, in the South County…

Bice says 51-year-old Erik Jahm was reported to be driving in a reckless manner on a four-lane stretch, passing traffic on the right. Then he swerved into the left lane, swerved back to the right, and lost control. And Bice says it appears that Jahm was intoxicated…

On October 2nd, a 47-year-old Grass Valley man also appeared to be drunk when he struck another vehicle head-on on Highway 20 near the Nevada/Yuba County line, not far from Smartsville.

