Another Guilty Plea In Vehicle Shooting Death

Three of the six defendants in a vehicle-to-vehicle shooting death of a Grass Valley woman have now reached plea agreements. None of them are linked to the actual killing. But Nevada County District Attorney Jesse Wilson says 32-year-old William Levise has joined 24-year-old Dakari Harris and 23-year-old Devon Jennings in pleading guilty to one charge of conspiracy to commit a theft against the female victim and a man…

All three men also received similar sentences of about 30 months in prison. All six defendants are reported to have driven from Dallas, Texas and Shreveport, Louisiana, to a home on Ponderosa Way for the transaction, in November of 2020. The sellers, including the victim, Shanta Olsen, soon after realized that they’d been duped and took off in their car after the suspects. Shots were fired from one of two vehicles toward another vehicle, in Grass Valley, in which Olsen was killed…

And a hearing for those three defendants has been scheduled for October 14th. One of them is charged with murder, 24-year-old Trey Richard. 33-year-old Ronney Turner and 21-year-old Lederrick Wynn are still faced with charges related to the marijuana deal, but also being inside the vehicle from which the shots were allegedly fired.