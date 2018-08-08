Another GV City Council Candidate Emerges

A fourth candidate has emerged for one of two seats on the Grass Valley City Council and she’s a familiar face. Hilary Hodge, who was narrowly defeated in the June Primary in the District Three Nevada County Supervisor’s race, wants to continue her pursuit for public office in November…

Hodge says her issues of concern are similar to District Three, which covers Grass Valley. That includes finding solutions to homelessness. She says she would like seek a better collaboration among government entities and non-profit groups to find more housing…

Hodge says doing more to help the homeless and transient population in other ways, including finding jobs, would also help reduce crime. Improving the housing stock, including more affordable options, and diversifying the local economy are also priorities. Hodge has one week to return paperwork with enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot.