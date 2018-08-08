< Back to All News

Another GV City Council Candidate Emerges

Posted: Aug. 8, 2018 12:58 AM PDT

A fourth candidate has emerged for one of two seats on the Grass Valley City Council and she’s a familiar face. Hilary Hodge, who was narrowly defeated in the June Primary in the District Three Nevada County Supervisor’s race, wants to continue her pursuit for public office in November…

click to listen to Hilary Hodge

Hodge says her issues of concern are similar to District Three, which covers Grass Valley. That includes finding solutions to homelessness. She says she would like seek a better collaboration among government entities and non-profit groups to find more housing…

click to listen to Hilary Hodge

Hodge says doing more to help the homeless and transient population in other ways, including finding jobs, would also help reduce crime. Improving the housing stock, including more affordable options, and diversifying the local economy are also priorities. Hodge has one week to return paperwork with enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha