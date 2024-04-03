Another Healthy April Snowpack

It’s the second straight year for a healthy April snowpack in the Sierra, as well as locally. But that may still mean water supply challenges in the Nevada Irrigation District. District Water Resources Superintendent, Thor Larsen says their most recent survey shows they’re at 99-percent of normal…

Larsen says the April survey is the most critical of the year, when the snow-water equivalent is usually at its peak. So this measurement bodes well for meeting customer needs. But Larsen says the emergency repairs that have shut down the Spaulding One powerhouse means only the upper reservoirs will be spilling, and not the lower ones, like Scotts Flat and Rollins. The district recently called for 20-percent voluntary conservation. Finishing the job by PG and E’s projected date of June eighth will be a key in maintaining normal water services for the rest of the year…

A year ago, the snowpack was much more dramatic, at 198-percent, which was NID’s third-best on record. Meanwhile, the Northern Sierra snowpack was at 124-percent of average, as of Tuesday. That was also the storage level at Oroville Dam. It was 117-percent at Shasta Dam. The overall reservoir storage for NID was 102-percent.