Another Highway 20 Safety Project Is Ahead

Another safety project is ahead for Highway 20, this time in Nevada County. Cal Trans Public Information Officer Raquel Borrayo says they’ll be modifying two non-contiguous accident-prone segments, between Nevada City and the I-80 junction….

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

One curvy stretch is near Lowell Hill Road, where most of the improvements will be made. Borrayo says the other segment is near the White Cloud Campground, where there was a recent collision and fuel spill between two big-rigs that closed the highway for over ten hours. She says some minor preparation work is scheduled to begin in the fall of 2021, with major work to commence in the spring of 2022…

click to listen to Raquel Borrayo

The cost of the project is 55-point-three million dollars. Cal Trans is also hosting a public feedback meeting on February 10th, in the Board of Supervisors chambers at the Rood Center.