Another Historical Landmark For Nevada County

It’s the first historical landmark to be added this year to the growing list in Nevada County. County Supervisors have approved the designation of the Rome Power House. It went into service in 1896, serving mines in the area. And it was the first and only hydroelectric generating plant built on the South Yuba River, between Highway 49 and Purdon Crossing, where some remains are still visible. Historical Landmarks Commission member, Bruce Boyd, told the Board last week that it played a huge role in the development of Northern California…

The Rome Power House was one of the early pioneering systems in California. And Supervisor Hardy Bullock also remarked on how it also led to the founding of PG and E…

The remains are on private land, so public access is with the permission of the owner. The county now has over 200 historical landmarks listed by the Commission on its interaactive map.