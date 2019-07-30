Another Historical Landmark For Nevada County

Another historical landmark has been approved for Nevada County. Bernie Zimmerman, with the Historical Landmarks Commission, says a plaque will commemorate the historic hydraulic mining community of Birchville, as well as Saint Columcille’s (Column-sills) Catholic Church, which served that San Juan Ridge town for almost 100 years. Zimmerman says the plaque will be placed by a monument where the church used to be, before it was purchased and dismantled in 1971 and moved to Malakoff State Historic Park…

Meanwhile, Zimmerman says the inside of the church can no longer be toured…

Zimmerman says he’d like to see a public funding drive to rennovate the exterior. There are now over 200 historical landmarks in Nevada County. And he says this will be a big year, with as many as a dozen landmarks to likely be commemorated by the end of the year, due to the 150th anniversary of the completion of the continental railroad.