< Back to All News

Another Historical Landmark For Nevada County

Posted: Jul. 30, 2019 12:58 AM PDT

Another historical landmark has been approved for Nevada County. Bernie Zimmerman, with the Historical Landmarks Commission, says a plaque will commemorate the historic hydraulic mining community of Birchville, as well as Saint Columcille’s (Column-sills) Catholic Church, which served that San Juan Ridge town for almost 100 years. Zimmerman says the plaque will be placed by a monument where the church used to be, before it was purchased and dismantled in 1971 and moved to Malakoff State Historic Park…

click to listen to Bernie Zimmerman

Meanwhile, Zimmerman says the inside of the church can no longer be toured…

click to listen to Bernie Zimmerman

Zimmerman says he’d like to see a public funding drive to rennovate the exterior. There are now over 200 historical landmarks in Nevada County. And he says this will be a big year, with as many as a dozen landmarks to likely be commemorated by the end of the year, due to the 150th anniversary of the completion of the continental railroad.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha