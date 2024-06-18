< Back to All News

Another Honor For Sheriff Moon

Posted: Jun. 18, 2024 12:48 AM PDT

Another honor at the state level for Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon. She’s been elected treasurer of the California State Sheriff’s Association for the next year where, the department says, the Association will continue to strive to elevate the law enforcement system through cooperation with other law enforcement agencies. Moon, who was also elected to the group’s Executive Board last year, says the responsibilities of her new job are similar to any non-profit organization…

click to listen to Sheriff Moon

The Department says one of the Sheriff’s Association’s main goals is to reinforce relationships at the state level with the governor, attorney general, legislature, and other state officials. That’s as to the needs, requirements, resources, and duties to enable sheriffs to provide effective and efficient law enforcement in their counties. Moon says the Association also has its own legislative committee…

click to listen to Sheriff Moon

Last year, Moon was also appointed by Governor Newsom to join the Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training. She became the county’s first elected female sheriff in 2018. She’s one of seven female county sheriffs in California.

