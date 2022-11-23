< Back to All News

Another Longtime Local Firefighter Retiring

Posted: Nov. 23, 2022 12:42 AM PST

Another longtime Nevada County firefighter is calling it a career soon. The Division Chief for Cal Fire’s Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit, Jim Mathias, says he started out as a volunteer with the Grass Valley Department in 1986…

click to listen to Jim Mathias

And just two years later came the 49er Fire, in 1988. Mathias points out he wasn’t on the front lines, but was part of a crew that was more devoted to mop-up. That was to make sure the blaze didn’t circle around back and damage more homes. Mathias also graduated at the top of his class at the Cal Fire Academy in Ione…

click to listen to Jim Mathias

But before Mathias became a full-time paid firefighter, he says he earned his living as a department paramedic. He has also been a swiftwater rescue instructor. Mathias says his last day is December 22nd.

