Another Major Accident On Highway 49 South Co

Posted: Mar. 21, 2018 4:50 PM PDT

For the second straight day, a major accident on Highway 49 between Grass Valley and Auburn. CHP Officer Mike Steele says 19-year-old Jonathan Cooper of Grass Valley was driving northbound in the left lane of the four-lane stretch, near Streeter Road early Wednesday afternoon. Meanwhile, 30-year-old Derrick Youngman of Nevada City was coming southbound in the left lane. Cooper lost control of his vehicle…

There was also a passenger in Youngman’s vehicle, 35-year-old Josh Beasom of Meadow Vista…

Steele says it’s not believed alcohol or drugs was a factor, but speed in the rainy conditions is believed to be a major reason for the crash. Early Tuesday morning, an Auburn man was killed in a three-vehicle crash on Highway 49 near Joeger Road.

