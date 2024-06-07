Another Major ATV Crash In The South County

For the third time in less than a month, there’s been a major ATV crash in the South County. But this one wasn’t fatal. CHP Officer Jason Bice says it happened early Thursday evening on Valkenburg Lane in Alta Sierra and also involved alcohol-impaired driving…

Bice says one of the passengers, 22-year-old Lili Tanisaki of Half Moon Bay, was ejected and had to be flown to Sutter Roseville Medical Center. There were minor-to-moderate injuries to the other occupants, including the driver, 23-year-old Sophia Garibaldi of Alta Sierra. She was arrested on a felony DUI charge. And, like the other two crashes, there was, once again, a lack of safety equipment being used…

The other two ATV accidents also occurred on private property. A 70-year-old female driver was killed over the Memorial Day weekend. And the other crash, a couple of weeks before that, resulted in the death of a 15-year-old boy.