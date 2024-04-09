< Back to All News

Major Fuels Reduction Project Moving Forward

Posted: Apr. 9, 2024 3:54 PM PDT

Major steps toward implementing yet another important wildfire fuels reduction project have been taken by Nevada County Supervisors. At their Tuesday meeting, they approved a resolution accepting a total of 858-thousand dollars for a Phase One planning grant for the so-called South Yuba Rim Project. Senior Administrative Analyst, Alex Keeble-Toll, told the Board that 800 acres on privately-owned land will be treated within a six-thousand-acre landscape-scale area on the San Juan Ridge…

That’s from the north rim of the canyon, from Bridgeport east, for 16 miles to North Bloomfield. A suite of local partners have identified this project as a priority. That includes Cal Fire, the North San Juan Fire Protection District, and 13 Firewise Communities. Keeble-Toll said it will knit together an existing patchwork of projects across state and federal lands…

Supervisors also approved a 710-thousand-dollar contract between the Yuba Watershed Institute and the County Office of Emergency Services. Phase One is scheduled to be completed in July of next year, with Phase Two, which features the actual work, expected to begin in 2026.

