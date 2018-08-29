< Back to All News

Another Major Injury Solo Crash In Nevada County

Posted: Aug. 29, 2018 12:03 PM PDT

For the second straight day, a major injury solo vehicle accident has been reported in Nevada County. CHP Officer Mike Steele says this crash involved a motorcyclist Tuesday night. He says 35-year-old Jason Adams of Grass Valley was on Greenhorn Road, west of Dogwood Road…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says Adams then overturned in his motorcycle down an embankment, was ejected, and then struck the embankment. He was wearing a helmet, but still sustained what are

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says Adams is breathing but unresponsive. He says the DUI charge is a misdemeanor, in this case, because no one else was injured.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha