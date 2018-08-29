Another Major Injury Solo Crash In Nevada County

For the second straight day, a major injury solo vehicle accident has been reported in Nevada County. CHP Officer Mike Steele says this crash involved a motorcyclist Tuesday night. He says 35-year-old Jason Adams of Grass Valley was on Greenhorn Road, west of Dogwood Road…

Steele says Adams then overturned in his motorcycle down an embankment, was ejected, and then struck the embankment. He was wearing a helmet, but still sustained what are

Steele says Adams is breathing but unresponsive. He says the DUI charge is a misdemeanor, in this case, because no one else was injured.