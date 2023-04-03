Another Major Solo Crash In Same Area Of Hwy 49

For the second time in less than a week, a serious solo vehicle accident has occurred on Highway 49 near McKnight Way in Grass Valley. CHP Officer Jason Bice says this one was reported late Saturday night. The driver was the only passenger of the car, 26-year-old Cabe Chittock of Grass Valley…

Bice says extensive efforts were needed to extricate Chittock. He says factors that led to the crash are still being determined…

Bice says the collision was only about 50 feet from the previous solo vehicle crash on the afternoon of Sunday, March 26th. That one killed a 36-year-old North San Juan woman and a dog, with the driver, also a 26-year-old Grass Valley man, also facing charges that could include DUI manslaughter or even second-degree murder, due to prior DUI arrests. He also had major injuries.