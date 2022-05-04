Another Match Challenge For Hospitality House

Hospitality House describes it as another chance to change a life. Two more anonymous local community members have begun a “May Match” challenge. Through May 31st, all monetary donations made to Nevada County’s leading emergency shelter services provider will be matched by those individuals, dollar for dollar, up to 25-thousand dollars. Hospitality House Development Director Ashley Quadros says the money is used for a variety of things, depending on the greatest need at the time…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

Meanwhile, Quadros says Hospitality House also continues to be more proactive in providing housing solutions…

click to listen to Ashley Quadros

In their last fiscal year, Hospitality House aided 618 people, including 23 homeless children. On average, they spend 62-dollars a day to provide one person a night of shelter, meals, and wraparound services. To participate in the match challenge, go to their website.