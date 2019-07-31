Another Meeting-With-Minor For Sex Arrest

A 48-year-old Grass Valley man has been arrested on several charges related to sexual misconduct with a minor…

Nevada County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Sean Scales says that meeting never took place, with Akiyoshi taken into custody at the old Health, Education, and Welfare building, on Willow Valley Road near Nevada City, that was closed by the county in 2005…

Charges against Akiyoshi include two felonies for illegal contact with a minor for sex and trying to give drugs to a minor. Also, misdemeanor charges of arranging an improper meeting with a minor and drug possession.