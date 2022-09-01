< Back to All News

Another Missing Person Case May Be Solved

Posted: Aug. 31, 2022 5:32 PM PDT

A third missing person case may have been solved in the last month, with a fatal discovery. This time, a hiker has reported finding suspected human remains in the remote Oregon Creek area outside of Camptonville, along with a vehicle. CHP Officer Jason Bice says the vehicle matches the description of one last known to have been driven by 64-year-old Dean Penn, also from the Camptonville area. Penn was reported missing in May. He says the vehicle appeared to have been driven off left the side of Pike City Road and overturned into a canyon…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Bice says the vehicle appeared to have been in that spot for some time, about 500 to 600 feet down a cliff…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Meanwhile, the Yuba County coroner’s office is still in the process of making an identification of the remains. Earlier this month, the body of Kiely Rodni was found in her vehicle in a lake by Prosser Campground in the Truckee area of Nevada County. And a few days before that, the bodies of a missing Yuba City couple were found near a vehicle that had crashed into dense foliage off Highway 20 near Poker Flat Road.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha