Another Nevada County Firefighter Retiring

Posted: May. 31, 2022 12:13 AM PDT

Nevada County is losing another longtime firefighter and administrator. Consolidated Fire Marshall Terry McMahan has been through 41 seasons, starting out as a volunteer with the Grass Valley Department. And, speaking on KNCO’s “On the Town” recently, says the seasons keeping getting more severe…

click to listen to Terry McMahan

But McMahan says the county has greatly progressed and is much more organized with prevention efforts, out of necessity…

click to listen to Terry McMahan

McMahan says there are also much earlier Red Flag warning days, compared to years past. His last day is Friday and he says he has no particular plans with his retirement, at this time. But he says he’s not leaving the area.

