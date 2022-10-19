Another New Athletic Field For Grass Valley

Another major artificial turf field is just about ready to open in the Grass Valley School District. And it’ll also be available for public use outside of school hours. District Superintendent Andrew Withers says it should be in the next couple of weeks, at Margaret Scotten Elementary on Squirrel Creek Road. It’s adjacent to the school’s real grass field. The city obtained private financing that will be repaid through Measure E funds…

Withers says the field will also be more cost-effective and can be used much more often…

It can be used by the Grass Valley Little League, 49er Youth Soccer League, Nevada Union Junior Miners Youth Football, and Gold Country LaCrosse, among others. About three years ago, another artificial turf field was completed for Lyman Gilmore Middle School, on Rough and Ready Highway, also funded by Measure E, and also available to the community.